Their stories keep arriving. Anonymous, these writers aren’t seeking attention or other gain. They just want the truth known about sexual abuse and the devastation it leaves for years.

#MeToo – “At 12, I was working at a florist shop. The owner assaulted me in the basement. He tried to stick his tongue in my mouth while grabbing my breasts.

“My mother didn't believe me, nor did her boyfriend who was the florist’s golf buddy.

“At 13, I was stopped by two policemen who ordered me to get in their car. I was taken to an empty parking lot where they both assaulted me.

“At 17, my father came into my life after previously ignoring us. He was married to someone with three kids but my mother had an ongoing relationship with him that also produced three children.

“He took me out for dinner one night in the countryside, pulled into a parking lot in the middle of nowhere and pressed the door-lock button.

“I fought back tooth-and-nail until he stopped what he was trying to do. He acted like it hadn't happened.

“I didn't tell my mother as she hadn’t believed me before. Not long afterward I left home.

“I didn't know that my father took my 13-year-old sister to New York for the weekend and raped her as soon as they entered the hotel room.

“My sister has suffered greatly from the effect this incident had on her, for the remainder of her life.

“I didn't report any incidents to the police. I’m still dealing with repercussions from all this at age 69.”