I need to know if what I feel is true love.

I met this man online a year ago. He’s been separated for four years and has two kids. I’m divorced with two kids.

By the third date he was declaring love for me. I fell head over heels in love with him.

Five months later he broke it off abruptly, because he realized he “wasn’t really ready,” then reached out to me a few moths later.

He didn't want to file for a divorce from his ex for financial reasons, and didn't want her or his kids knowing that he's moved on, lest she seek full custody.

I said I’d wait for him. But I soon realized I wasn't a priority, more like his "side chick.”

When we’re together, I don't doubt that he cares about me. But when we're not together physically, I wasn't getting the love, attention and affection I needed to reassure me.

During the holidays I understood that he needs to be with his kids along with the ex-wife, but he didn’t spare an hour for me.

I told him how I felt and we broke up after Christmas. But I'm finding it so hard to get over him.

He says he can't bring himself to fully commit and, having seen photos of my huge family, it's not something he wants to be part of.

Do I cut him off, move on, and be miserable? Or should I stay as “friends with benefits” until he's ready to commit? I’ll feel miserable either way but 5% of the time I’ll be happy being with him.

He also doesn't want to get married again and doesn't want any more kids. I wanted both, but I'm willing to give up on those to be with him common-law, with no kids, as long as he’s faithful and devoted to only me.

Waiting on True Love