My basement tenants have incredibly loud sex at least once daily.

It lasts between 20 minutes and an hour (they met in a tantric sex class).

Yesterday I even checked outside whether a dog was being injured, due to their unusual noises.

My partner and I live upstairs. We also have regular sex, and louder when the house is empty.

We don’t want our tenants to be party to our intimacy.

I’ve tried to be good-humoured about it, but after six months, I feel violated by it.

I'm being unwillingly placed in a sexual situation - like being flashed, just auditory instead of visual.

I know it doesn't seem like it should be a big deal.

But there's something so brazen about the volume and frequency, with complete indifference to what my partner and I might feel.

When they begin, I feel genuine distress. It's taking an emotional toll.

Am I unreasonable? What’s the most balanced and mature way to handle this situation?

Others’ Noisy Sex