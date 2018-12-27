Dear Readers – Sometimes a fresh idea can change your perspective to new inspiration. Perhaps that’s how making one or more personal New Year’s resolutions got started.

So, nearing January 1, 2019, I’m drawing on an idea from my daughter, Lisi Tesher, who’s long been my editorial assistant.

She began her daily, themed Facebook posts on January 1, 2016 with hopes of spreading kindness around the globe. She says, “Every day I posted about acts of Kindness that happened to me, or that I performed, or that I witnessed. I decided to continue it in 2017 with Gratitude.

Example:

“I’m grateful for education. I’m grateful for teachers who love to teach. For Principals and Vice-Principals who love their job and focus on the children. I’m grateful for everything that goes into teaching, including all the extra hours of planning and coordinating for special events, taking the time for field trips.

“I’m grateful for everything I learned in school.

And I’m grateful that I still have the opportunity to keep on learning - day after day after day.”

Today, I’m asking readers to consider what your resolution is for a daily theme in your life that can lift your spirits.

Since this is a relationship advice column, I’m naturally curious whether some people will resolve to do better in their relationship with a partner, a relative, or a friend.

Or, perhaps, focus on their relationship with themselves – such as trying or learning something new to improve their lives.

Send me a brief email about your resolution, to share (anonymously) with all who read this column.