My ex-wife and I separated/divorced over ten years ago, when our daughters were ages two and three.

I’ve remarried and have four other children from my marriage. There’s lots of love, fun, and laughter in our home.

I want to take my daughter, now 13, to a major league baseball game and mistakenly bought tickets for the weekend when she’s with her mom.

I stated it was an honest mistake and asked to do this only as a day trip.

My daughter loves baseball.

She’s trying out for competitive baseball. Her mom has encouraged and is paying for it, so she has an interest in our daughter’s involvement in the sport.

Yet her mom seems to put her needs, wishes, ill feelings, maybe hurts, ahead of the kids and gave an outright No.

When I’ve been asked by the school to volunteer for a field trip, or fun day at the school. I’d do so.

If their mom was also volunteering for the other daughter’s grade, she’d then cancel her participation and one of the girls wouldn’t have their mom attend.

She does anything in her power to reduce access or not encourage the girls to come over, or be involved in our family.

It’s an unfortunate reality we have to live with.

She left me ten years ago and I moved on. I enjoy liberal access (40% of the time).

I can see how my daughter’s upset about missing the game, but unwilling to discuss with her mom her desire to go.

I offered to swap dates, pick her up the same morning and bring her straight back after the game. Still, it’s “No.”

Frustrated Dad