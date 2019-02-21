I'm heading into marriage with my high school sweet-heart. I felt we were growing together, and evolved for the better.

However, one thing consistent in my fiancé is his rudeness and shortness with others.

I’d initially felt an attraction to his bad-boy image. He was stand-offish and rude towards others, but to me he was loving.

As we got older and established our careers, I find him more hostile and disrespectful towards other people.

If we need a service completed, he treats workers rudely because he feels he’s paying them and can treat them however he wants.

He never accepts responsibility for his part in conflicts, constantly blaming others for bringing out negative and hostile reactions in him.

When people tell me that he’s been rude to them, I feel so embarrassed. When I ask him about his behaviour, he accuses me of taking their side.

If someone has a differing opinion from his, he'll disrespect them and tell them their ideas are stupid. When he tried therapy, he became very defensive and stormed out stating that the therapist knows nothing about him or his life.

He said this is the way he is, and that he’ll never change. I love him and feel like we could have a great life together, but his behaviour is embarrassing. What should I do?

Love or Let Go