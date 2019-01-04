My fiancée and I have been together for five years, engaged for two. I've gotten to know her family (including adult children from a previous marriage) and we all get along very well.

She used to agree with me about having children (or at least one) of our own, whether through adoption or other means.

However, she's changed her mind. She says that she feels guilty about not wanting children, and that the children she has (and loves very dearly) were never in her plan.

Her reasoning is fair, logical, and self-aware: (1) I’m much younger than her. Although that’s never been an issue for us, she fears she’ll be too old to watch our child/ren grow up. (2) She has a chronic illness involving constant pain. She doesn't believe she’d have the patience and energy to raise the child/ren AND manage her health.

(3) She works long hours, and prioritizes her career. She doesn't want to change her routine for children, and doesn’t believe she'll have the time to prioritize them.

I can't let this go, as I’ve been telling her and myself. I know that I want child/ren within the next five years. I love her very much but neither of us is budging. I don't want either of us to decide something that we'd later regret and potentially resent the other partner.

Time for Us to Separate?