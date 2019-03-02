My wife and I have been separated for nine months, moving toward a divorce. We were a good couple for five years, married for two.

We rarely had conflicts or fights. Now I’m desperate.

It started when we were planning having kids. We were concerned about medication that she’s taken since a teenager, so she got off them.

In exchange, she got into depression (we didn’t know this at the time). After a couple months, I felt sadness from not being able to help her, and my own depression started.

I’d never before been exposed to depression or had it.

A few months later, she had to get back on her medications, I was still depressed and we were quickly growing apart, largely because of me.

My depression worsened. After a month in a very deep depressive state, I told her that I didn’t think we were a good couple and we had to split up.

She initially opposed this, so we agreed to a trial separation within our own home.

Having space started to make me feel clearer and I hesitate about divorcing. Conversely, after a weekend away with her friends, she came back more agreeable to carry forward toward divorce.

A month later, she left the house. I said I wanted to try staying together, counselling, whatever. But she’d made up her mind.

It’s been six months since the last time I talked to her.

I’ve been getting therapy to help me through this. When I described my symptoms, I was told I most likely had clinical depression and should have been on medications.

My greatest fear: I lost a loved one due to depression.

Since she left, I’ve been respecting her space as she's requested. I’ve made repeated pleas to try figuring this out, give us a chance, but she hasn’t responded.

I’ve asked her to give me closure if she’s made up her mind, and I haven't got that, either.

Am I dumb for holding onto hope until the day she files for divorce? We’ve always respected each other. I keep thinking that maybe silence means there's still a chance…

Desperate