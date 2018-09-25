Readers’ Commentaries Regarding the person who’s questioning about being “gender fluid” (August 29):

Reader #1 – “I was born in the ‘60s and before I was old enough to think about gender, I knew I wanted to do boy things and play with the boys.

“I wanted to skate like a boy, dress like a boy, skateboard, play baseball, and race my bike with the boys.

“I cried at age five when my room was painted pink, but at the same time I had a crush on Fred. I had no interest in playing “house” with the girls.

“I’m the only girl, second born, with three brothers. I was called a ‘tomboy’ at a very young age, and kept my hair short like “Scout” from To Kill A Mockingbird.

“I rebelled at anything that boys were allowed to do but were not allowed for a girl.

“I fought my school to be allowed into the car shop or carpentry shop. I kept up the tomboy in me although I’d started dating boys in Grade 9.

“I was forced to wear only skirts and dresses at my first job in retail (the 70’s) and the girl I worked with introduced me to nail polish and makeup when I was 17.

“I went all through high school without a dab of makeup or a haircut. I ended up enjoying fashion but in my down time, I still dress boyishly.

“I call myself a female in touch with my masculine side.

“I still enjoy male-dominated things and activities, like my car or anything with a motor or mechanical gadgets. I had all my own tools and took a carpentry course.

“I married in my 20’s and had three beautiful children.

“My point: I hear all this talk about gender fluidity and confusion about it.

“I was never confused, I always knew I liked boys.

“I was attractive in my youth and met women that found me attractive, but loved them only as friends, because I’m straight.

“I have a lot of gay friends, male and female, and we discuss these things.

“It’s possible to be a female and to be attracted to men, yet enjoy doing male-dominated things.

“My two beautiful, feminine daughters who excelled at sports and rock climb with me to this day, were both a little tomboyish but not to my level.

“If there’s a man out there that gets women, it’s my son.

“Once in school they were showing male-dominated activities and common responsibilities, as well as those for women. He said that his mom did all of them.”