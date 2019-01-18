My husband and his female business partner, both in their early-40s, have been very successful for over 15 years. Ten years ago, another man joined them on contract and is essential to their progress, so it’s really the three of them making all the big decisions.

All three are in touch daily, and there are often breakfast- and lunch-time meetings involving all of them, but occasionally just the two partners.

I also work full-time at a completely separate career. I dearly value the evenings when my husband and I have dinner together, especially when our late-teenage children are at home.

Recently, my husband said that his partner (married, with no children) would prefer to have their meetings over dinner, when not rushed to get back to the day-to-day demands of their business. She’s apparently mentioned this to him several times.

I have no issue with this woman as my husband’s partner; I like and respect her. But I do have an issue as his wife, on behalf of our relationship.

He’s already working from 7am to 7pm, and I believe that the few hours he has left before sleep are needed for enjoying a stress-free meal, and connecting with his family, especially me.

Also, I don’t like the optics of a regular dinner-for-two, even though there’s been no hint of anything suspicious.

Am I wrong to insist on no dinner meetings (except for emergencies)?