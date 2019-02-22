My husband and partner of 15 years abruptly decided that he didn’t want to be married to me anymore.

I’m having a hard time moving on as he handled it in a way that still haunts me.

I never saw it coming, he’d always said he loved me more than anything and that he’d never leave me. We were also trying for a second baby at the time. Then, one morning, he turned into a completely different person.

He said he wasn’t happy but that nothing was happening yet, and left for his brother’s apartment for two weeks. He wouldn’t return my calls and he wouldn’t visit with our three-year-old.

When he eventually returned he said horrible things to me about how I wasn’t good enough for him. It ruined my self-esteem.

He agreed to only go to three counselling sessions, where he just stared and said nothing.

A year later, I’m still feeling traumatized. I’ve tried to rebuild my life by moving closer to family and making a few friends, but I’m still reeling from what he did.

How will I ever recover from this? Devastated

Here’s how you’ll recover: You will put one foot in front of the other, because you must, your daughter needs you. You will look up and see that the people who care about you are waiting to do what they can – parents or other closest relatives, friends, neighbours, even kind strangers. They want to help you heal. This happens through re-engaging with the immediate world around you – families with children your daughter’s age, pre-school or daycare staff, local shopkeepers to whom you’ve always chatted and shown interest. Some will know that you’ve been through a hard time… that’s no shame because so have many of them. Loss of one kind or another is a common factor in life. That’s why most decent people are kind and caring about others’ pain. You’ll also go to counselling - not to find out how/why he could do this to you, but rather, why and how you must not let his weakness drag you down. I say weakness, because even if he had concluded that your marriage was flawed in some way, how he treated you was cowardly, cruel and selfish. Over time, you’ll see him in that light, with whatever was good from the past clouded by his spinelessness. So, harness your own decency, your inner strengths and ongoing responsibility to your child, and work to put his weakness behind you.

