I’ve been with my fiancé for seven years, since we were both 16. We have a very healthy, and happy relationship, with strong, open communication, and are getting married next year.

I often hear people say that we’re too young to be getting married, and that the likelihood that we’ll divorce is high because neither of us has had a chance to be alone or date other people.

Although I don’t agree, I understand where they’re coming from. We broke up for six months when we were 19 and saw other people, but were drawn back into the relationship.

We both agree that we’re stronger for it, but have no interest in repeating it. I normally shrug those people off, or argue respectfully in our defense.

But lately, it’s eating at me because we’ve been talking about what we want the next few years to look like and they are very different.

I want to travel and he wants to start a family.

We often try to find compromise, but it usually ends up with one of us being unsatisfied. I’ve traveled both with him and alone, and he’s always known that it’s been a strong passion of mine.

But he thinks it’s time for me to settle down and “face reality.” I have a good job and make more money than he does, so the wedding is mostly mine to pay.

Lately, I’ve been resenting that I’ve been saving all this money for the wedding, when it could be used to travel.

How do I face the now frightening thoughts that others are right and our seemingly strong relationship will end in another statistic?

Am I Being Impatient and Unfair?