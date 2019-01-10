I've been in a serious relationship for two years and not sure I still want to be in it. We're both early-30s, met online when each wanted "more than just dating."

I was in the Armed Forces, contemplating whether that life really was for me. We met a few months before her father passed away.

I’d previously been in many short relationships, nothing "meaningful.” She’d barely dated at all but was ready to meet “the one.”

She was the first person who made me truly realize what and who I am, deeply. She grew up surrounded by oppression and judgement due to her religious beliefs and skin color. She's a social justice warrior, which I think is awesome.

She taught me how to look at things deeper (i.e., "white privilege, “sexism” (even towards males), “oppression” (in relation to “thinking”/religion).

Critical thinking is always at the forefront now. I feel more on "edge, “more” responsible" to think about everything and anything, all angles of why and how, to the point of anxiety and exhaustion.

I sometimes feel afraid to speak without “offending” or "slighting." I want to be a responsible and humble human but not to this extreme.

Meanwhile, I've been suffering from depression for a decade and it’s worsened these past two-to-four years... affected either from the military, this relationship, passive aggressiveness from my family, living with them, my job, etc.

I even told her I'm breaking up with her because I don't want to be in a relationship.

Yet I “need” her. She’s the sweetest and kindest girl I've ever met, despite her social justice warrior mindset.

She’s helped me – seeing deeper into my depression (and paying for some therapy!) - with getting my current job, with sorting my finances.

She's done absolutely nothing wrong other than demand the best from me and life.

I’ve told her I just want to move out of my family's house and “live on my own” (though I'm scared because of finances and my depression).

She wants to move out too but only if she marries (strict family religious rule).

But I'm not quite ready to settle down and marry! Yet here we are, both too scared to break up with each other and somehow just "making it work.” I know this isn't easy on her either. Am I just dragging her along?

Feeling Lost