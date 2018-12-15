Christmas dinner has always been hosted in our home. All our children attend with their significant others and grandchildren. My doors are open if any of them wants to bring a friend who’s alone during the holidays.

Among our three children, #1 and #2 have always been close, but neither are close to #3. Our rule is that they’re to be civil, treat each other with respect, and come together as family. They’re now all adults over 40.

This year, we’re renovating our home and unable to host. Child #3 offered their condo, but their siblings said, “no way, it’s too small.” In fact, it would’ve been a lovely space for it.

Both other siblings then told us that they’re hosting together at one of their homes, and they’re excluding their sibling. Why? We learned there was no incident or fight. "We’re just not close. Now this is at our homes, our rules."

My husband and I were shocked. Our excluded child was hurt but told us to attend to avoid drama.

I’m so upset and torn. Do we go to this dinner and leave one child alone at Christmas? Or do we take a stand and tell our children, It’s all of us or none of us?

We also suggested splitting the day to spend time with both “sides” but that’ll mean a big commute and we may miss one if the weather’s bad. What do I do?

Christmas Drama