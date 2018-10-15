When my male friend and I began hanging out together, I had a small crush on him, but it dissipated into a brother/sister relationship. Besides, he’s gay.

The first time my friend met my (straight) brother, he commented about how attractive he is. I thought it was funny. He never mentioned it again.

Years later, my brother and his wife have begun divorce proceedings.

Since my friend found out, he’s gone from making harmless comments to very lewd ones about what he’d do to my brother sexually.

He’s also bragged that he can "turn a straight guy" if he chooses.

I’m very uncomfortable hearing about it. I'd prefer that he keep those comments to himself, or when I'm not around.

Recently, I asked him to stop and expressed my discomfort. He responded with, "it's all in good fun," and, "you're just acting out because I'm not attracted to you." I laughed it off, but it stung me that he’d accuse me of this, seeing as it's far from the truth.

I explained that if he were straight and said similar kinds of things about my sister, it’d be just as inappropriate and I’d react the same way.

I don't think I'm overreacting.

How do I get him to understand that when it comes to sexual innuendo, my family is off limits?

Maybe I’m Overprotective