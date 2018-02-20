Six years ago, I left my husband for a woman.

My husband’s dearly loved by my family and I still care about him, but I had to live my truth with a woman who’s now my wife.

We’ve all stayed close, including my siblings and family, and my former husband, my wife and me.

After our initial separation, I understood that he was sometimes invited to family events without their including me… he was alone and hurting.

He married a lovely woman who recently passed away. Throughout her illness, we all supported him.

Now, sometimes he mentions going out with my sister and her friends, wrongly thinking that we were invited too.

I feel hurt, left out, sad.

A year after our separation, only he was invited to my nephew’s birthday. I called my sister on it.

She apologized, claiming uncertainty about which of us to invite. But five years later, she clearly sees that we’re friends.

We’re not young, we’re all retired. Yet I sometimes feel like the teenage girl being kept out of the group in high school.

It’s hard for me to mention this to my wife, who already feels like an outsider, lest she become angry with my siblings.

I’ve never had an argument or dispute with them.

Left Out