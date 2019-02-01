This past year, I started a new job, and my then-boyfriend moved away. Two days after he left, a co-worker told me his intentions.

I was totally surprised. He wants to make me dinner, dance with me, give me a key to his place and be his girl.

I was scared and didn’t come to his place until three weeks later. It was difficult to get together, as he works days, I work nights.

He also makes time for his three sons, which is great, and spends one night a week with them.

He works seven days weekly to help his sons and support himself. We talked almost every day. He said he wouldn’t use me or hurt me.

He was very attentive and patient.

He’s divorced twice, and didn’t want to get married. I’ve never been married but have a son. He was worried I’d get pregnant but I wasn’t worried at my age.

Once, I went to his place without calling first. He didn’t like this and asked me to leave. He phoned me later, everything seemed fine.

He worked all weekend; Monday he called, said I could pick up things I’d left at his place. When I did, he just handed the bag of my things through the door and said to leave.

I’m now crying all the time. What did I do wrong? We were both lonely. If he had no time for a relationship, why pencil me in like an appointment?

Am I in the Wrong?