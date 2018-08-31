When my fiancé and I got engaged, our families were happy, except for my fiancé’s sister.

He had earlier confided he loved his younger sister, 23, but she was spoiled and never held accountable for her actions.

They weren’t close. I soon saw all this for myself.

His sister chose not to come to our engagement party as social interactions allegedly trigger her anxiety. I suffer from anxiety so I understood.

However, she never offered congratulations but spoke instead about how her older brother getting married is also a trigger for her.

My fiancé chose my brother as a groomsman as they’re close.

We chose to not include his sister as my fiancé figured it’d be a trigger and she has a reputation for “tantrums” when things aren’t about her. (She does get monthly mental health counselling and has medication for anxiety).

I felt badly, but he said it’d be the best decision.

When his sister and mother learned she’d be excluded, my future mother-in-law froze me out.

His sister spent Christmas (at my family home with all my family present) crying and claiming abuse and neglect.

She spent two days berating my fiancé - even bringing up past girlfriends.

She also told a cousin’s widowed fiancée that it’d be too hard for her to attend his funeral.

For every planned get-together, she feels the need to discuss how this is hard for her.

My future MIL doesn’t feel it’s fair that my family’s represented at the wedding more than his, and that his sister’s left out.

She will likely have a big tantrum at the wedding, creating a riff between my family and theirs, as well as between my fiancé and myself.

How do I handle this?

Wedding Drama