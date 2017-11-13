FEEDBACK Regarding the wife who distrusts her husband because he loves someone else (despite no sexual relations with that person) and still wants to stay married (Oct. 21):

Reader – “I’m in the same boat. My wife is the only person I’ve ever been with sexually. I care about her deeply. She’s family.

“I’ve never been passionately in love with her as I was with one woman I dated before her.

“I now feel for my co-worker more deeply than I’ve ever felt before.

“I can read my co-worker so easily and we have so many shared interests and experiences.

“How can it be possible to love someone you’ve chosen to not marry or have sex with? For me, the answer is that I don't want to hurt my wife.

“I would never physically cheat on her. I’d break up with her first, if I felt that’s where my relationship was going to go.

“I didn't have sexual relationships with the other women I’d dated before marriage because I don't believe in doing so in the first year of dating.

“I'm unsure about my future. I know that mention of my feelings would have my wife experiencing the same distrustful feelings as “Devastated Wife” in that Oct. 21 column.

“I know that I’m staying with my wife because a logical pros and cons analysis, and my value system, says I should.

“However, if my soul-mate were to be in a car accident tomorrow, lose her husband, and was paralyzed, I’d divorce my wife to be with her and help look after her son.”