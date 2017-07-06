My best friend’s expecting her first child in a few months and I’m over-the-moon excited for her. Her sister planned a shower for her but has chosen not to invite me because it’s “for mothers only.”

I only learned about it when my own mother received an invitation.

Her sister’s reasoning is that my friend should be surrounded and supported by, and provided with advice from people who’ve already walked that path and can really understand what she’s about to embark upon.

This has been like a punch to the gut.

I’ve been struggling with fertility for years and the longer it goes, the more I realize that I’ll likely never get pregnant.

So not only am I not invited to the baby shower (we’ve been friends for over 25 years) but I’m also made to feel worthless and inferior because I’m not a mother and have failed at becoming one.

I can't talk to the friend about it since this is a surprise shower.

I believe she’d be upset about me not being there.

My mother and a few other friends have said I should go anyway, but I don't want to create drama and anger when she should be enjoying her special day.

I’ve been in tears about this since I found out. I don't know if I should even mention this to my friend after the fact, in case it could affect her relationship with her sister.

Am I making a mountain out of a molehill?

Excluded