I’ve been seeing a married man for ten-plus years. It began innocently when I was 18.

But he took it to the next level after years of dating off and on. And years of fighting not only with him, but also with myself for being in this situation, as we had a child.

He promised me repeatedly that he’d end his marriage, but didn’t.

I now see him as a coward. Not only did he lie to his wife, but also he misled me.

All I ever wanted was a husband, a few kids, and a happy home. Now it seems that’ll never come to pass.

I feel for the wife and family, yet I also want to be selfish.

His wife has known about me for years.

But she recently found out about our daughter.

My biggest problem is that he wasn't the one to tell her. She threw him out of their home and now he’s living with me.

But when we butt heads, he picks up his things and leaves, making me feel like trash.

I don't want to live this way. I want to live without the fear that I’m being spied on by the jealous wife or horrid kids. What am I to do?

Want My Sanity Back