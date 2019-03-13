I’m female, single, and had a great love life in my 20s, with a succession of really good men. That changed when I turned 27.

I then had a short relationship with a man who turned out to be impotent. Of course that relationship didn’t last.

I soon dated another man who said he was madly in love with me but had the same problem.

I stayed with him for a few months but eventually the relationship broke down. I felt very badly for him, since it was due to his problem which he didn’t seem to be able to fix.

I soon met another man whom I liked very much. He turned out to be impotent, too. But we stayed together for over a year because we got along so well together.

He said that I “embarrassed” him, because I was “too beautiful.” He explained that when we walked into a room, he could hear the heads click as they turned, and he could sense the men speculating on the size of his sexual equipment.

This made him uncomfortable, he said.

However, after about a year his problem was resolved and he was able to perform. I was so happy that we could at last have a normal healthy sexual relationship.

The next morning he was very distant with me and he left abruptly. I didn’t hear from him for three days.

I finally got him to respond to my calls, texts and emails asking what was wrong. He said, “You want something that I’m not prepared to give.” He hasn’t called me since.

Considering my recent dating history, one of my friends said: “You must be a real ball breaker.”

Now I feel there’s something wrong with ME.

Unlucky in Love