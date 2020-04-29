I grew up mostly with my mother, living with her after my parents’ divorce. We’ve always had a volatile relationship. I was constantly yelled at.

My half-sister, ten years older, hasn't spoken to her in decades.

My mother had always wanted to return to Germany, and bring me along, but my dad wouldn't let her. I believe she harboured resentment for this towards me.

I grew up, moved an hour away, became successful and married a very financially secure man.

My mother’s never been happy for me and still criticizes me.

If she’s babysat the kids because my husband and I have a night out, she’ll look me up and down, but only rarely says something nice.

I've tried to speak to her but she dismisses or interrupts me.

When my first husband left me because he was cheating, I felt she was betraying me by still calling him sometimes. "He's never done anything to me," was her response.

When I met my current husband, a wonderful man who loves my children like his own, she was rude to him. (We’ve since had a child together).

Now, with self-isolation a new reality, I invited her to stay with us, as I don't think she should be alone.

She came to stay but said she’d leave the day after my birthday, a week away. That day she abruptly left before my birthday dinner. I wasn't surprised.

She sent a letter apologizing, along with money, whether for my birthday or for "letting her stay” as she wrote. She said she was overcome with emotion and felt like crying.

She’s previously left when I've needed her (e.g. she disowned me before the birth of my firstborn).

She’s threatened that if I don't let her see the kids, she’ll "tell your ex’es parents exactly what you are."

I’ve not responded to her latest letter. Do I ignore behaviour, again?

She can also be very thoughtful and helpful. Should I let go the bad parts?

I don't trust her. I've seen a therapist over my inability to hug her without feeling repulsed.

Is she toxic? Am I? I don't ever feel good when I see her anymore, and neither do the kids.

Toxic or Not?