I’m a banker, 31, who was dating a single mom whom I met at the bank. We fell in love.

We dated for three years until now, but I’m not sure if we broke up or not.

Everything went so well initially and when I helped her to move. She seemed very caring, loving and understanding. I was on the same page.

I’ve always showed the love she needed. But after those first six months she started telling me that she’s not giving enough of her time to her son because of me.

But I used to visit her only once a weekend and the rest of the days she was with her son.

Then, she changed - no loving gestures, hugs, kisses or talks.

I expressed my feelings and she told me that I deserve better, which made me feel like she’s trying to say that she’s not going to change.

She included that she’s not happy as a person, so she can’t keep me happy.

I feel this is an excuse. Now I feel very upset and depressed. It makes me believe that she used me.

She had me around to take her for shopping in my car and a lot of other stuff that I did for her convenience.

I feel cheated and keep thinking about why she did this, but can’t ask her because I know what she’ll respond.

Now we don’t talk to each other from days to weeks to months.

I don’t want to call her and make myself look weak, but I miss her a lot. If I call her she has nothing to offer but saying that she just wanted to give me my space.

She then makes it look like everything is fine and we talk about everything but each other.

How do I deal with this situation? It’s getting hard for me to accept and let her go. I’m unsure if she wants me to let go of her life, too.

I don’t want to call her and look like a fool when she cares about nothing but her son and her life.

Is It Over?