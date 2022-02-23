I “met” someone online. We texted for six months before meeting, though only 30 minutes’ drive apart. I’m mid-50s, he’s 15 years older; both divorced with older teenagers at home.

We’ve only spoken on the phone twice, and he refused FaceTime. It seemed appropriate to avoid meeting during a pandemic but he was evasive even after receiving two Covid vaccines. I'm a full-time healthcare worker so got my doses early.

I suggested we meet outdoors, but he refused. When we finally met, he said he was afraid that after we met, I wouldn’t like him and the texting would stop.

I didn’t recognize this red flag that he was selfish. But I’d set up such high expectations that I wanted it to work. He’s retired; my job’s very demanding. We both have our own houses.

In the three months that we actually dated in person, he was reluctant to drive to my house since “gas is so expensive.”' I drove to him. He’d only visit if I cooked. He never helped or cleaned up.

He bought himself expensive items but bills for any dinners out had to be split.

I dumped him within three months. I’d been delusional in believing he was the one just from texting. Revengeful, he refused to return my personal things.

I should’ve trusted my inner voice, but the pandemic prolonged the inevitable and set up false expectations.

Ignored Red Flags