I’ve been married for 10 years and have one child. I fell in love with my husband on our second date, at 22. He was 27 and already working in his chosen field.

I was so happy with our small apartment and my baby girl, but, as an only child with a working, divorced mother and absent father, I had little background in domestic life.

When my daughter was in nursery school, I went back to college and now have a good job. But the life I have with my husband has changed a lot.

He’s not very interested in my day’s events. He has a routine that’s set in stone: He arrives home, showers, pat’s our daughter on the head, eats dinner, asks our child a few questions, then watches TV or reads.

When he feels like going to sleep, he just gets up and leaves the room. Only occasionally (maybe once in three weeks, I kept track for a while) he’ll reach for me in the bed and have sex.

If I try to interest him in sex beforehand, he’s always “too tired.”

I don’t know what’s happened to us as a couple. I understand that these years with a youngster are taken up with her school needs, transporting her when school’s open, (or, during Covid, me working from home and also home-schooling), etc.

But I never expected that my married life would become so routine, dull, and distant. I feel like we’re depending on our delightful little girl for warmth.

Do I get a divorce and raise her without a father’s constant presence, like I experienced? My mother did that and I was very lonely as a child.

Or do I sacrifice my need for a partner’s love, for her sake?

Loveless Marriage