My sister became a widow just two years ago, at age 53. She’d adored and experienced a big life with her husband, travelling to visit family in several countries, after their one adult child was on his own.

She started early grieving when her partner was diagnosed with an incurable disease. I feared she’d never recover her inner spirit and strength of mind.

Then recently, at a grief counselling meeting, she met a man whose wife passed away eight years prior. She says she approached him because he was still struggling to find a new pattern of life alone.

The thought of being lost in grief for so long frightened her. She discussed it with the grief counsellor, who said, “Everyone struggles alone with grief, but they don’t have to struggle alone with their own life.”

To my surprise, my sister emerged from despair. When another man whom she met through her work suggested a coffee, the two started meeting after work. Respecting her loss, they only went for walks.

A few months ago, she said she enjoyed his company. Now they’re dating regularly.

I’ve met him. He’s very likable but I worry that he’s rushing her into a full-on commitment. If this is happening too fast (which I think), I know she’ll feel guilty about finding someone new.

What should I say about her not rushing ahead just to avoid being lonely?

Sister’s Grief