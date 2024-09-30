My mother had me at 16. She admits it wasn’t her finest moment, but for her there was no other choice (once she realized she was pregnant). The father chose to never be involved.

My mom did an amazing job raising me, with plenty of help from my grandparents, but mainly my grandmother as my grandfather died young. We were three generations of women living under one roof. It was a loud home, filled with music, laughter and fiery personalities.

Just as I was finishing high school and heading to university, I discovered I was pregnant. My boyfriend and I were shocked as we’d been careful the few times we’d been intimate. My grandmother kept quiet; my mother didn’t want me to copy her mistakes. My head wanted to abort, but my heart wanted to keep the baby. I kept thinking what would’ve happened if my mom had aborted me. My boyfriend wanted to stay together, but his parents insisted he attend university, and he headed out East.

I followed my heart, switched to a local university, and got a part-time job to make money. It wasn’t easy but I finished my first year with Honours and saved a good chunk of money. My relationship waned, but my boyfriend opened a savings account for the baby and put money in when he could.

The baby was born, and my boyfriend came home for the Spring to work and help. Shocking us all, he fell in love with his child and switched universities to be closer to her. This also helped save money as he could live at home rent-free.

It was a tough few years, but we weathered it, parented our child together, graduated from university and now live together with my mom, since my grandmother passed. I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of the women around me, including my mother-in-law.

How can I get the message across to my mother that I am nothing without her?

Mothers