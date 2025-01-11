My wife wants what I can’t give her: a sexless marriage. She says she loves me; she’s cried in my arms that I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to her, that she can’t imagine living without me. And in the same breath, she states with conviction that she has no desire to have any intimacy with me, no sexual activity, that I am never allowed to instigate or make any sexual requests from her.

Say what?!?

We met 25 years ago when we were both on our last family vacations as “kids.” We were in our early 20s, but our parents had taken us away on a Christmas trip, as they had done for many years. We met at a bar one night and then bumped into each other on the beach the next day. We had our first kiss on that trip….

Our connection was strong, and we chatted the entire following semester, and went on our first date that spring. We became official the following September. We were so hot and heavy back then, our friends used to joke around with us to “get a room.”

We got married, enjoyed our time as newlyweds, got a dog, then had two kids. Life was great! Until one day, about a year ago, she didn’t respond to my lustful bedtime advances. That was the beginning of what I call the “Ice Age.”

How do I thaw her out?

Horny Husband