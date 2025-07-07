I always had difficulty with the dark months growing up. I was always very thin, and my mother kept the furnace set for 16 degrees Celsius in a 150-year-old farmhouse in Connecticut, and I was always cold. I struggled in school, and dyslexia was not known of in those times. (I'm 82 now). So dark, rainy, cold and feeling like a failure seemed unavoidable, and an emotionally abusive family just added frosting to the situation. In my 30s, I was diagnosed by the mother of a friend, who ran an organization that specialized in things like dyslexia. At that same time, I invented a little system for myself that made a big difference. I put several full spectrum OTT lights in my home where I spent the most time (kitchen, bathroom, living room, etc.) I would put these lights in when my body/emotions started feeling down in the fall, then replace them with normal bulbs in May when I was outdoors more and gardening. In 2000, I was rear-ended by a drunk driver and severely injured including to seven areas of my brain. I discovered something called Apollo Neuro and it has helped with everything – from my SAD symptoms, to finally getting some REM sleep, and some bladder and heart bonuses. I can't promise that anyone else’s SAD symptoms will go away, but for me it's been a HUGE miracle. I also take vitamin D3, especially in the dark winter months. I am living proof that these things work. Why can’t people believe and be helpful? SAD is real, I promise you! Living Proof

Ottlite is a company started by Dr. Ott in 1989, who created a bulb that produces the most natural daylight indoors. This light reduces eye strain and helps to combat the effects of SAD in the winter months. Apollo Neuro is a company founded by a trauma expert who specializes in PTSD, depression, anxiety disorders and substance abuse disorders. He and his team created wearable technology to improve health, stress, sleep and anxiety. The technology sends gentle vibrations to the body that send signals to the brain. This is my first introduction to both these companies, so I am not recommending either; simply explaining what this letter writer is referring to in her question. SAD is a legit type of depression that occurs when there is less sunlight and shorter days. It is recognized everywhere, including by the Mayo clinic, which is ranked the number one clinic in the United States. To the letter writer: I am happy for you that you have found relief for all your symptoms. I shared your information for the benefit of others. People DO believe – you just have to surround yourself with the right people.

Twice now, my son’s girlfriend has come over to our house and claimed that she sees ghosts. She says one is a woman who used to live in our house and doesn’t approve of where I’ve put the kitchen table. The other is a small child, crying in a corner of the living room by the fireplace. I don’t necessarily believe in spirits, but every so often I come down in the morning and find my table has been moved, slightly. Enough to notice but not enough to think someone is moving it. I didn’t know what to make of it but figured someone had just bumped it with their hip. But I’m scared to know about the child. Should I investigate? Spirits

Personally, I’m a believer. If you want to investigate, you could search records on your home to see what you can learn about its history, and anything that may have happened there. Practically speaking, you could try an experiment with the table where you ensure that you’re the last person to see its position at night and the first person to see it in the morning for several days, and see if you notice that it’s inexplicably shifted. To avoid worrying your family, I’d suggest doing all of this quietly.

FEEDBACK Regarding the aging co-worker (April 15): Reader #1 – “Since they are soon to retire, perhaps their co-worker can suggest to the supervisor that they hire the replacement now so that the two can overlap and there will be no lost knowledge. An expense to be sure but it’s worth a shot.”

Lisi – That’s a great idea!

Reader #2 – “The symptoms described in this column are not the typical symptoms of aging. They sound like the symptoms of early dementia or Alzheimer's. The sufferer needs to be encouraged to see a doctor (her family doctor if she has one). She may need medical leave or early retirement, if possible. Undiagnosed and untreated, she could be a danger to herself and others.”

Lisi – Many readers wrote in regarding a potential Alzheimer’s diagnosis. It is not my place to make such diagnoses in my column, however, since so many thought the same thing, you all may have a point.