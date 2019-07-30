My sister whom I loved dearly is dating my brother-in-law’s cousin. My problem is how she met him.

She says that my BIL and SIL (my husband's sister) attended a bar she frequents Sunday afternoons and said they had someone for her.

She had 35 boyfriends during her prowling years even while married. She mothered four boys, one from an earlier affair who learned years later that his father who raised him was not his biological dad. She’d left her husband to marry this man who was her second child's father. Eighteen months later, he went back to his wife.

My sister’s now 75, still searching for Mr. Right.

She forgets whom she destroys in her path.

My husband's sister made sure years ago that my husband was disinherited so she and her other brother could jointly own a lakeside cottage built by the grandfather for the whole family.

The grandfather’s daughter inherited the cottage when her parents passed, which put the granddaughter in line to ensure SHE got it.

She didn't exclude the other brother as they’re both alike and he would’ve fought her.

My sister, knowing that my SIL and her husband had purposely destroyed the family, now hangs with them and has stopped all communication. She’s dating the husband’s cousin, 72.

Now both sides of our once-close family are enemies thanks to those two selfish, narcissistic, sociopaths who care about themselves only.

I’ll never speak to them again but now our children have no contact with cousins on either side.

Hurt Beyond Belief