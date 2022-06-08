For two years I’ve been the “hidden” girlfriend of a man divorced for five years. He says he loves me, wants me to spend sleepovers with him, but keeps me away from his children and his ex.

He doesn’t talk about her but I’ve recognized his true feelings. They were together for 13 years, he loved her, and didn’t want the divorce.

She loved him and they had three children together - two are adolescents, one is younger. But their mother said she needs an independent weekday life immersed in her high-level position in a major company.

She devotes whole weekends to their children, at her house, where she employs a housekeeper/cook (revealed by the only child who talks to me).

So, on weekends, my lover wants me sleeping over with him, but otherwise prefers if I’m unseen.

On a recent holiday when his parents and children came over for a family dinner, and exchange of presents, there was excitement when gifts were distributed. But he quietly told me to meet him in a separate room, to exchange our gifts for each other.

He was “hiding” our relationship! One of the children even asked, “Why are you here?”

I’m heartsick that I’ll lose him unless he starts including me publicly and informs the children that I’m a permanent part of his life. Please advise me how to achieve this.

Hidden and Hurting