Dear Reader’s – Sometimes, this column becomes a dialogue between strangers - letter-writers and readers who share the same issue. This time, it brings a stark warning:

Reader’s Commentary – “I was struck by the “significantly overweight” sister’s complaints about her brother’s attempts to convince her to improve her health. She resented his unwelcome intrusions which, to her, implied criticism (February 11):

“My brother and I were only two years apart. I loved him dearly. And we shared horrible eating habits during our youth.

“Our grandmother was a famous caterer whose house was across the street from our elementary/junior-high school. We’d go directly there after school and stuff ourselves.

“By our early 30s, each of us weighed near 300 pounds.

“But when my son was born, I realized that unless I changed my ways, he’d likely have to turn to coaches, scout directors, athletic directors, etc. for his athletic endeavours.

“I determined that it’d be me who’d take that lead.

“Thanks to consultation with the “Y” athletic director, intense study of conditioning books, and determination, I turned my life around.

“Within three years I lost 120 pounds, ran marathon races, went on 100 mile one-day bicycle rides and swam 5.5 miles across one of America’s widest lakes.

“As my son grew up, I took him hiking in magnificently scenic areas which gave us a shared camaraderie.

“My brother took no measures to improve his condition.

“I wanted him to know the dangers of his path, but he made clear that he wasn’t interested in receiving unsolicited advice.

He changed nothing of importance. He died of a massive heart attack at age 53.

“I’ve wondered ever since whether if I’d only been more forceful that perhaps he might’ve eventually listened, but he was never open to the message.”