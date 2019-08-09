My wife of five years and I have a son, four, and another boy coming.

I earn well but we spent more of my income these past two years when my wife was unable to get the education needed to get a good job.

She doesn't have a career plan, or any perspective to increase her income. I’m in charge of 70% of all shared expenses and I’m aiming towards equality.

With some savings mechanisms and as sole contributor to my son's education fund, she ends up with more money than me to spend.

Now, she’s decided to plan a 17-day Disney World vacation.

This trip wasn't my choice, nor was I asked my preferences. My young son would rather play with his friends anywhere else.

Despite being overshadowed, I've crunched the numbers and came up with a whopping budget, including travel tickets, parks, car rental, etc.

Since it's her trip, I agreed to contribute a little less than the cost.

She was unable to reach the amount she was supposed to save, and I’m uncomfortable about the added amount I’d have to cover. If I paid it, she wouldn't learn from the situation.

I want her to be financially accountable, responsible and understand that she cannot take her monthly share of expenses to pay for a vacation.

It’s causing major stress at home. I cannot be blamed for making more money, or for considering my house and family security before a “controversial” trip.

Am I being unfair for making her pay more for this trip? Is it unreasonable for me to ask her to contribute more since it's her plan?

Financially Uncomfortable