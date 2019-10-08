Early on, my now-partner of seven years told me about his past with women/girls. He’d had many sexual partners and was unfaithful in his committed relationships with three other women at the time.

He’s now become responsible and considerate. He says I’ve helped show him the error of his ways.

However, one relationship that began when he was in his 30's, with a girl of 18, continued for decades. He said they stopped sleeping together when she got married.

But I was aware that she called him five years ago. It upset me and I said I won't share him with the past.

He minimizes it, saying "it was only one phone call," or "she's crazy."

I’ve always suspected there have been more calls, maybe letters.

Then, after a move, I found a letter sent to his

workplace within the last year, and recognized the return address.

Confronted, he confirmed it was from her. We argued and he said that he wouldn’t end it.

I’m devastated, realizing that he’s been in an emotional affair with her all along.

An email was sent to our account with the subject "I Miss My F*** Buddy which I deleted before opening.

There've been many hang-up calls from her area code.

It’s become like a cancer for me.

I’ve tried making him understand that this woman isn’t in his past but in his present and likely his future. I can't accept this.

I don’t know how to make him understand that an emotional affair is as destructive as a physical one, especially when this was once physical.

He said he won’t call her and that I should do so.

I don't think I’m overreacting. I can't imagine how we’re going to get past this, since he doesn't think he’s doing anything wrong. Part of me thinks I should ask him to leave. But I love him.

Betrayed