I’ve been doubting that my husband is a narcissist yet, his behaviours confuse me.

He’s from Eastern Europe, a completely different culture from mine. He’s so passionate about everything he does, and about whatever other people do.

He’s sometimes an angry man who’ll say anything in front of anyone, without caring about the consequences.

What triggers his anger could be a small thing that he’ll yell and complain about.

But if I oppose his angry behavior (e.g. by asking, “How can you talk like this …?”) he’ll turn to verbal abuse.

If I keep arguing, he could proceed to physical abuse.

However, when things are good, he’s caring, loving, and understanding.

But as soon as he gets angry (even at his own boss sometimes), he becomes a volcano of dissatisfaction, saying negative things about me, my family, people in general, the world.

He doesn't care about what other people may think about him.

Also, when he gets angry and behaves insanely, he later apologizes, saying that he shouldn't have done it, that he cannot control his anger.

Then I try to sit down with him and extract the reason. He’ll talk about how his mother was depressed when he was a child, ignoring him and not caring about him. She once put a knife on his neck.

He’ll say how the Balkan war affected him...

What confuses me more is that he’s very supportive of my work and success.

I don't know if the problem is in me, because when he gets angry, I can't handle his loud, scary voice, so I argue back in that moment of anger which escalates things more.

Is He A Narcissist?