We married four years ago, I’d been divorced for three years, he for six years.

He romanced me from the first date! I was 42 and he was 45. We both hold very responsible professional jobs, both have no children.

We bought a house together and life seemed perfect.

However, my husband was constantly checking on me, calling me at work, inquiring with whom I had lunch, specifically whether any of my appointments/meetings were with male clients or colleagues.

He’d even question me about where I went grocery shopping! He’d also “miss” me, when I occasionally spent a couple of hours with women friends.

Over the last six months, things changed. He checked up on me far less, worked later, and even went out from work without saying where he was going, arriving home after I’d be asleep.

It was such a marked change, that I had him followed. I figured I’m too experienced to be made a fool. If my suspicions were wrong, great.

They weren’t wrong. He was involved with the new secretary he’d hired seven months earlier. They went to her place after work.

When confronted, he said that I’d “abandoned” him through my work. He said he needed more “caring” and had trusted that I knew that when I accepted his marriage proposal.

I’m not sorry that it’s over. I just feel so annoyed with myself for letting him overwhelm me with what he called “love,” so that I missed recognizing his constant neediness.

Now I’m afraid to even risk dating. How can I trust that I’ll ever regain my self-confidence to have a healthy relationship?

Roller-Coaster Marriage