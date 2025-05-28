This past Mother’s Day was an absolute s-t show! Part of it was uncontrollable, and part of it was totally avoidable. It started with my oldest child waking up crying and then vomiting all over herself and her bed. That was the uncontrollable part.

My husband had gone for an early morning run with the dog, thinking everyone would still be asleep when he returned. But when he got back, I was running the bath and trying to console my daughter while attempting to strip her bed without getting vomit everywhere.

When he got home and saw that the bath was half-full, instead of asking if I needed help, he became enraged that he couldn’t shower. He raised his voice enough that it woke up the baby in a fright, who was then crying for her Mama. He tried to pick her up out of her crib, but he was so sweaty, she screamed. That was the controllable piece.

So now I have a sick child, covered in vomit, who needs a bath; a crying baby who wants her mommy; a bed filled with vomit, and a room that smells; and a sweaty, stinky husband pissed off that he can’t shower that minute. I tried to remain calm; put my daughter in the bath; nursed the baby and changed her diaper while sitting on the floor of the bathroom consoling my daughter; and calmly asked my husband if he could CAREFULLY strip the bed.

He agreed, but didn’t do a very good job. He’s usually good about household chores, so I think he was still annoyed about his shower. But then the dog was licking the vomit that had dripped on the floor, and by the time we realized it, he threw up. Fortunately, he made it to his water bowl in the kitchen.

By 9 a.m., I was exhausted and needed a nap. I asked my husband to feed our daughter some toast and take the baby downstairs, after he had showered, which he did, but he took an extremely long time, and I was miserable. When I got up an hour later, he hadn’t planned a single thing for the day. Not brunch, flowers, a card – nothing.

What the actual heck is wrong with everyone? Can a woman not be treated well on ONE SINGLE DAY of the year?

I’m so upset with him.

MOM – toughest job EVER