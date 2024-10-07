I’ve always had a good relationship with my son, his wife and their children. They have always included me, my husband and my daughter (his sister) in all their events. My daughter has been a single mother with three kids for the last 25 years, without support from her ex-husband, and has worked in factories and cashier jobs while the kids were growing up and attending university (two with full scholarships).

About seven years ago, we helped my daughter buy a basic used car, which she fully intended to pay us back for. Because my husband was still working at the time, we offered to pay for the car to make my daughter’s life easier. She is paying rent, utilities, car insurance and the necessities for herself and three kids.

When my daughter-in-law found out that we paid for the car, she started saying that my daughter should better herself to get a better paying job, and her children should have helped her pay for the car. I tried to explain to her that my daughter has been a single mother since the kids were six-year-old twins and an eight-year-old and was driving a school bus when the twins were babies. She’s worked her whole life. My daughter-in-law was uninterested. I got angry and called her “heartless” but apologized quickly so as not to cause any friction. My 11-year-old granddaughter told me that her mother is vindictive and holds a grudge because my daughter-in-law hasn’t talked to her own family for the last 10 years. (That’s her two sisters, brother and sister-in-law).

This discussion happened at their house when we were over for a BBQ. She practically threw us out.

By the time we got home, she took me off her Instagram, lied to my son that I took her off, and that I said she’s not family. My son is on her side, and she hasn’t talked to me or apologized since.

My son and daughter-in-law live in a big house, take two cruises a year, own two cars and are doing well.

I’m upset and have no idea how to handle it, because it’s very complicated. What do you think I should do, before it gets so bad that I’ll never see them again? I’m already 77 years old.

Outlaw In-laws