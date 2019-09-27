My husband and I, together a long time, have two children. He can be a good dad, but sometimes he’s lazy about doing things for the kids.

I'm self-employed. Since having children, I didn't work as much as I used to or as much as he does.

I've asked him to help with putting the young children to bed because it can be very time-consuming and frustrating.

They both require a lot of help and they also fight at bedtime. He says that, because I'm “the homemaker," I should be doing it more often.

On some nights, I have to put both kids to bed on my own while he relaxes on the couch, leaving me routine, frustrated and exhausted.

Recently, I started working more, including two evenings a week. He’s forced to do the bedtime routine for both kids on those evenings.

So he suggested that the following two evenings, I put them to bed on my own, even though he's at home.

He's trying to make it fair, but I already asked for help, and now he's backing out.

I do the majority of all the other household chores - cooking, cleaning and grocery shopping, etc. This one task, for which I sought help, he’s refusing to do or only wants to do it on his terms.

I think he's being selfish and lazy; he thinks I'm asking too much.

When he doesn't help me with things like this, I start to get resentful and lash out. He thinks I don't treat him well, but I'm just frustrated with his lack of support. I wanted a partner, not another child.

He refuses to go for couples’ counselling, he can be impossible and won't listen to anyone.

End of My Rope