I feel like never seeing my siblings again. I emigrated to this country 15 years ago and was fortunate to get a first job, then progressed several years later to a better one.

I’m the youngest of three brothers and a sister still living in our home country. Things are different there. It’s harder to get ahead.

So, I travel back every two years for a couple of weeks and bring the items they tell me they need most, which includes money. There’s a limit on how much I can bring, but I’m also generous when with them, paying for meals out, etc.

My last visit was a sad time for all of us. Our long-widowed mother was in failing health and passed while I was there. I paid for the funeral, the burial and her headstone.

That was nine months ago. I’ve since learned that my mother, having inherited through my late father’s will some gold jewellery, saved for years for any emergency need for funds. Recently, she gave all the items to my siblings, but none to me.

My oldest sister slipped up when she sent me photos of her now-adult children. I recognized the gold necklace she was wearing. Our father had shown us all the pieces he’d hidden, over many years, in a secure place. “Just in case...” he’d say.

I have a wife and two daughters. Though I earn well, life here is also expensive. But I never forgot my siblings’ needs nor have regretted paying for them... until now.

How should I handle this?

Hurt and Angry