Why can’t people leave sleeping dogs lie?

Over 40 years ago, two neighbours and I were approached by an outside corporation with a get-rich-quick scheme. The proposition depended on me giving up control of part of my farm. Thankfully, I was skeptical and held off, fearing it wasn't all that was promised.

My neighbours appeared to support my reluctance. The corporation used a number of legal manoeuvres and spread outlandish rumours about me in my close-knit rural community. It cost me thousands of dollars in legal fees and my reputation, not to mention the truckloads of stress before the scheme collapsed and we could go back to rebuilding our more normal lives.

Fast forward to yesterday when one of the neighbours, now retired and living out of the community, phoned to unburden his conscience by telling me that he and the other neighbour had conspired with the company to try to force me to capitulate. The information they provided the company cost me dearly in legal defense. And they admitted to being the source of the destructive rumours in my community.

I had long since packed the soul-destroying impact of those days away, believing the matter was closed. I had also given special support to both the offending neighbours, one with financial assistance through a tough time, the other with personal support when their family experienced terrible trauma through the loss of one of their children.

I didn’t sleep at all last night. Today, I cannot shut off the flood of bad memories that have invaded my thoughts.

My former neighbour may have unloaded his conscience. But he awoke a truckload of bad feelings for me. Am I that naïve that I freely gave my trust to these people? How could they come to me for help despite deceiving me in the past?

I forgave the confessor (forgetting will be another issue), but how do I handle things when I next meet the other neighbour? Can I trust my other neighbours? Myself? Anyone?

Happier not knowing