I’m a man, 38, starting discussions about separating from my wife of nine years because I believe she’s having an emotional affair. She’s on the phone with this man frequently and she now hides the phone from me because I saw a sexy message to her from him.

I also believe that they may’ve had a sexual liaison last year before the March lockdown.

My wife’s parents have been urging me to first go to marriage counselling with my wife. They believe her that she never cheated on me, and also say that I may be affected by feelings of insecurity that emerged a couple of years ago when I had financial problems.

My in-laws live in our same city and have been very involved grandparents of our two young children. They used to babysit or just visit every week before Covid, but have been online with the kids regularly since the pandemic.

My own parents live in another country and have told me that they’re sure I’ll “work things out.” They’re not the types to intervene.

I really like my in-laws, they’re actually very nice people and helped me during the worst period of worry and stress over my money problems. I don’t want to cut them off completely.

How do I just tell my in-laws to mind their own business?

A Private Matter