There’s a woman I know who lives near me. She was let go at the tail end of COVID and found her calling in the multitude of pets – especially dogs – who needed rehoming around the same time. Seems that many people bought pets during the height of the pandemic, but once they went back to their previous lifestyle, that is, kids at school all day, parents at work all day, there was no one and no time to care for their (not so) beloved pets. She threw herself into rehoming dogs, finding people to foster dogs until they could be rehomed, and ended up holding on to too many when there wasn’t anyone to foster, or in between, or those who never found their new homes.

She’s an intelligent woman with several degrees who could be making large sums of money in the corporate world. She was married but they split up during COVID – too much time together, according to her. She doesn’t have any children.

Whenever I see her, she’s out walking a few, maybe three, max four, dogs around the neighbourhood. If I see her twice in one day, I’ve noticed the dogs aren’t all the same.

Last week, a friend of mine lost her dog. It was hit by a car and didn’t survive. My friend is distraught and wanted everything out of the house. I offered to take it all: a few small beds, water and food bowls, a few toys, several leashes and some food. I knocked on this woman’s door figuring she could probably use it all. I was shocked when she opened the door!

The smell was overpowering! There were at least a dozen dogs, ranging in size and age, at her feet, in the room I could see, and on the visible staircase. She, herself, looked dishevelled and exhausted. I must have worn my sentiment on my face because she said something like, “Oh, you’ve caught us on a bad day. This little one was up all night with Giardia.”

She was grateful for the drop-off, and I believe you can have good and bad days with that many living beings in one home, but…. it doesn’t seem healthy for her to have that many dogs. Is it legal?

Dog Days