My younger sister’s boyfriend of five years (since late high-school) began treating her badly over a year ago.

My sister’s very smart and was working hard at university, as was he, to hopefully get into medical school together.

However, her boyfriend started to tell her she’d never reach her goal.

He said she didn’t have the brains or the right personal qualities (which he claimed he possessed) to become a doctor.

He undermined her self-confidence so badly she’d have crying fits and would miss classes some days.

She hid all this from our parents (I covered for her sometimes, because she swore me to secrecy lest they insist she leave school).

Finally, her boyfriend revealed that there “couldn’t be two doctors in his future household,” so he was breaking up with her.

Devastated at first, she recovered somewhat over the summer. She’s back at school taking courses towards her goal.

Unfortunately he’s also there (they both live in their parents’ homes in our city), but she’s trying very hard to avoid and/or ignore him.

However, he still finds reasons to talk to her, suggesting they study together, collaborate on a project, etc.

She’s seeking advice from me, as she feels our parents will overreact. What do you suggest?

Worried Sister