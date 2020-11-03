I was in a five-year relationship with my boyfriend, who’s 50. I stayed that long because of my lack of self-confidence and because he controlled me.

He was abusive mentally/verbally/emotionally. I broke up with him twice but took him back.

Now, I’ve completely left him. I caught him cheating on me.

He denied it, then put it in on social media and still denied it until the other woman called my cell phone, saying she’s pregnant with his baby.

Will I ever find a nice guy who treats me right and not take advantage of me?

My now-ex has a huge drinking problem. I brought him to Alcoholics Anonymous and a psychologist for help.

I also brought him to talk to a priest and see a doctor.

Meanwhile, I gained weight during COVID-19 and he said this is why he cheated and got this woman pregnant.

He’s calling me again, saying he still loves me, messing up my brain and playing with my emotions.

He was my first boyfriend and I gave him my heart, soul, trust, loyalty, and honesty. But he treated me so badly, betrayed my trust.

I met him on a dating website and learned that he took advantage of many ladies on dating sites.

I’m having trouble getting my life back to normal. I need suggestions that can help me because I’m crying and suffering emotionally.

Broken-Hearted