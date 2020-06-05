I’m 44, and my mother’s driving me crazy.

It’s been hard enough to be a single parent overseeing at-home schooling of two children.

But being responsible for a frightened but physically-healthy senior who calls almost every hour, is wearing me down. I fear getting ill from the stress.

My mother lives in an apartment with her younger sister who has mental health issues. I drop off groceries for them every week.

My two brothers both claim they can’t be involved because they’re working and can’t risk bringing COVID-19 home, risking their wives and children.

What about MY children? I don’t really mind the shopping - I have to do it anyway, for me - and my brothers help our mother with her rent.

It’s the constant calls that get to me. My mother hears on the radio about the deaths of old people in homes for seniors and the disabled, and phones me crying, repeatedly.

No matter how much I reassure her that we’ll all take care of her and my aunt, she calls back. If I begin to sound annoyed, she screams with fear.

Other times, she’ll phone to say she doesn’t want me to shop for her any more, she can take care of herself. She’ll go to a local grocery chain store on her own.

I panic, because I know she has no masks, no gloves, and wouldn’t wear them if she did (she told me so).

That starts a new argument and finally my older child got on the phone and tells Grandma that it’s not safe for her to shop unless she’s protected with mask and gloves, stands in a lineup outside the store and waits her turn to get in.

My child cried, and Grandma said she’ll let me do the shopping.

I can’t take this much longer.

Stressed Out