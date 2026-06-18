I’m a dental hygienist with a real problem. I have a very strong olfactory sense and a quick gag reflex. The combination usually doesn’t cause me any issue, until recently. I just switched offices and have three new patients with absolutely horrific breath. The first time I got close to one of the patients, I went right in, got a whiff and had to run out of the room to vomit. I sent myself home with the excuse of potential food poisoning – but I knew what had happened. The second patient was still in the waiting room when I smelled her breath, and I was able to switch with another hygienist. The third patient was mildly offensive, and I was able to curb my gag reflex. How do I deal with this when these people will be coming in every six months? Halitosis

I spoke with a dental hygienist, and she highly recommended switching to the N95 masks from the pre-COVID Level 1 masks of old. The N95 masks are now the standard. They’re thicker and better at keeping out germs, while disallowing odours to penetrate as much. She also told me that she knew some people who would put Listerine strips in their masks to scent up the mask, thus protecting themselves from patients with odorific mouths. Of course, if the odour is dental related, the dentist should be able to address that. Better brushing techniques, flossing, tongue scraping and oral rinses are a good start. But often, bad breath comes from non-dental causes, like sinus infection or postnasal drip, medications, chronic acid reflux, or from the gut and that’s beyond a dentist’s scope.

My sister begged my mom for a brand-new pair of shoes for the entire winter. My mom continuously said no because she knew my sister would wear them in the snow and slush and ruin them quickly. My sister didn’t stop the full court press for these shoes. My mom finally gave in and bought them for my sister. I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that the VERY NEXT DAY, she wore them in the rain, without having sprayed them with any weather protector (legit because they’re not weather shoes) and ruined them. Now they’re stained and discoloured and she refuses to wear them. My mom is so mad! So, I asked my sister if I could have them and she said yes. I spent a few weeks meticulously cleaning them, brushing them and even took them to a shoe specialist to ask him what to do on my own. Now they look great and, you guessed it – my sister wants them back. But they’re mine now! And now everyone is fighting. Help! Sole Sister

You’re not going to like my answer, but I hope you show it to your mom. You have proven to be very thoughtful and careful with your belongings. You put in the effort and time to make your sister’s castoffs look better. She gave them to you, and you deserve to keep them. However – it sounds to me as though she’s not going to back down. So, if you (and your mom) want some peace in the home, I suggest you give this pair back to your sister. Hopefully your mom will reward your behaviour and buy you something that you’ve been eyeing – whether it’s another pair of these same shoes or something else that matters to you. But this is a one-off situation, which I’m sure your mom has noted. I doubt she’ll be buying your sister something of this quality again soon.

FEEDBACK Regarding the teenager’s clothing (April 15): Reader – “Teens rebel. What are her friends wearing? That would be a significant indicator, as peer pressure is HUGE. “But I would take a step back and look at the big picture. Her daughter is still involved in family events and spending time with her grandparents. That’s a huge blessing. Be careful not to push her away. If this is their main concern regarding their daughter, they’re doing quite well. What is more important: what she wears when she’s with family or just being with family?”

Reader #2 – “Dear Mom, please be ever so thankful that your daughter attends these family events. Avoid majoring in minors and celebrate her and the occasion.”

Lisi – I agree that being with family is more important than what their daughter is wearing. It sounds to me as though her presence isn’t in question, which is why they’re able to focus on her clothing.