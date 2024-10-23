How do you deal with double standards? My husband and I have an adult daughter (30 years old) who, in the last few years, shows little to no interest or compassion when it comes to other family member’s health concerns. She is uninterested if another family member has been treated poorly by someone else or is upset about something (unless it directly relates to her). Recently, her brother broke his ankle, and she didn’t call him to see how he was doing, let alone show she even cared. It’s very cold and hurtful.

No one’s expecting her to solve other’s problems but acting like a kind human being surely would benefit everyone. Seeing as she cares about her image so much, you’d think she could at least “act” like she cares. She loves to pretend she’s some sort of warrior for strangers or people she reads about in the news. In other words, she virtue signals being a good person, but doesn’t act like one to real people she knows. Yet when she’s upset about something, she wants the rest of the family to drop everything and be there for her, otherwise we’re labelled uncaring.

She is the uncaring one, and has shown little to no empathy, compassion or even interest when her family are hurt or upset by something. For years, we as a family have always been there to listen, to show support, etc. But once she stopped showing it in return - for any of us! - it hurt us a lot. Her father and I, and her siblings, have all tried speaking to her about this. She responds by ghosting us for months at a time, no matter how diplomatically the issue is raised.

We are at our wit’s end. We thought perhaps we would try giving her a taste of her own medicine, showing her what it feels like, in hopes that she might learn from it. So much for the lesson…. it’s fallen flat and hasn’t affected her in the slightest. She shows more love and care towards her pets than her own family.

We’ve come to the conclusion that she just doesn’t care about any of us anymore. The word hypocrite certainly comes to mind.

Uncaring progeny