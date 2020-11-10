I’m 51, married to my wife for 27 years. We’ve had a good relationship through most of it.

Though we occasionally faced tough challenges from our jobs or our children, we supported each other, discussed any differences and usually felt closer from it.

I thought we were very lucky, with our two kids grown and gone, for us to be so compatible together.

There’s a recent change, however. We’re arguing over what I think is small stuff but seems to be getting magnified by my wife into big stuff.

I’m not saying it’s all her fault. What’s worrying me is that it’s been happening more often, and her reaction is quite harsh.

Even when we both clean up after dinner, she’s now picky about it and insisting that I handle various tasks exactly the way she does them.

In the car, she’s started doubting the direction I’ve chosen to drive and insists that she’s right though I know that area well.

She used to be very easy-going. I understand that we’re both older, and there’s an underlying awareness about the coronavirus that could be making her (and me too) more tense.

But she just shuts down when these incidents occur, and there’s an uncomfortable tension left between us as well. The air even feels heavier, with her going silent and stomping off, and me left feeling both bruised and confused.

What do you suggest I do - try to discuss it even though, so far, she just defends her position and talks over me, or let it pass and try to avoid differences?

Divided Couple